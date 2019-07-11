Ram on the lam gives police the slip in Wisconsin

July 11 (UPI) -- Authorities in Wisconsin are searching for a loose ram that gave police the slip after being spotted in a residential neighborhood.

Debbie Reed of Center said she was outside her home Tuesday afternoon when she encountered the male bighorn sheep in her yard.

"I was pretty shocked because it looked like a wild animal and nothing that should be around here," she told WFRV-TV.

Reed said the ram left after about 30 minutes. She said she does not believe the ram belongs to any of her neighbors.

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded Wednesday to a ram sighting in the nearby town of Ellington.

"Deputies responded and located a ram in the backyard of a residence," sheriff's department spokesman Ryan Carpenter said. "We had it contained with several officers surrounding it, and then it got scared by a flock of pigeons that flew by and ran off westbound into the woods."

Carpenter said investigators are still trying to locate the owner of the ram, which he said appears used to being around humans.