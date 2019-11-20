Troopers, driver narrowly escape out of control truck

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- An Illinois State Police dashboard camera was recording when two troopers and a stranded driver had a near-miss with a box truck that lost control on an icy highway.

State Police District 19 said Troopers Mark Zimmerman and Jonathan Pflaum were helping a driver change a tire at the side of Interstate 64 when a two axle box truck lost control on the ice.

Dashboard camera footage shows the truck topple onto its side and crash into the woman's car. The woman and troopers were able to get out of the way in time.

Police said there were no injuries in the "miracle on ice." The truck driver was issued a ticket for failure to slow down.