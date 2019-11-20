Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A Japanese hotel offers a room that costs only $1 per night, but there's a catch -- the guest's entire stay is livestreamed on YouTube.

Tetsuya Inoue, who took over the Asahi Ryokan hotel in Fukuoka from his grandmother last year, said he was looking for ways to boost business and was inspired by a British YouTuber who livestreamed his time at the hotel.

"This is a very old ryokan and I was looking into a new business model," Inoue told CNN. "Our hotel is on the cheaper side, so we need some added value, something special that everyone will talk about."

Inoue said room No. 8 is now equipped with cameras that are always livestreaming on his YouTube channel, One Dollar Hotel. He said the feed is video only and the cameras are pointed away from the bathroom area to give guests some privacy.

"Young people nowadays don't care much about the privacy," Inoue said. "Some of them say it's OK to be [watched] for just one day."

He said the hotel loses money with the $1 stays, but once his YouTube channel reaches 4,000 view hours, he will be able to monetize the scheme with ads.