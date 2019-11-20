Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A group of Michigan neighbors used a saw to free two bucks found with their antlers stuck together in a farm field.

Mark Johnson called friend Brad Lyons for help when he spotted the two deer stuck together by the antlers in an Alto farm field.

The men were able to corral the deer into a nearby creek, and neighbor Randy Wilcox supplied a tree saw.

A video recorded by Lyons' wife shows him wading out into the creek and using the tree saw to remove an antler, freeing the two deer. The bucks ran away from the scene in different directions.