Small alligator hiding under car gives Florida police a scare

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A tiny alligator hiding under a Florida resident's car gave police a scare when it came bolting out from under the vehicle.

The Cape Coral Police Department shared a video from a recent call-out to remove an alligator spotted taking shelter under a parked car in a resident's driveway.

The video shows officers attempting to coax the alligator out from the under the car so they can trap it in a bucket, but the officers scream and jump back when the reptile darts out from under the car.

Police said they were eventually able to capture the small alligator and relocate it to a more suitable habitat.