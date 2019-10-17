Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A wildlife trapper in Florida jumped into a swimming pool to subdue a "super mellow" alligator and was photographed holding the 8-foot, 8-inch reptile over his head.

Paul Bedard of Gator Boys Alligator Rescue said he was excited to receive the call about the gator in Parkland, because it had been about a year since his last removal of a large alligator from a swimming pool.

"These are actually fun because the gator can't go anywhere and the water's almost always crystal clear," he wrote.

"So all I have to do is jump in the water play around with him until he's tired and I can either hold his mouth shut and put a snare on it and tape it, or if he super energetic I can get him tired enough where I can just pick him up without the tape and carry him out in the yard and then tape him up once I get there."

Bedard said the alligator was "super mellow" and didn't give him any trouble.