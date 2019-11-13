Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Australia have gained attention for leaving a note apologizing for drinking a man's milk after they saved his house from a wildfire.

Paul Sekfy of New South Wales posted the handwritten note on Facebook which was signed by the Urunga Rural Fire Service.

"It was our pleasure to save your house. Sorry that we could not save your sheds," the note said. "P.S. - we owe you some milk."

Firefighter Hardie-Porter was a part of the team sent to the house and told CNN that he and the other firefighters took some milk due to not having eaten anything for hours.

Sekfy noted that the firefighters also had cheese and peanut butter, which he is okay with.

"They don't have to pay back the milk, I'll just sort them a couple of cases of beer," he said.