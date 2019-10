Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A pair of wildlife specialists were called to an Arizona home to deal with an unusual situation -- a bobcat trapped inside a closet.

Marc Hammond and Jeff Carver of Animal Experts, Inc., said they were called to a Tucson-area home on a report of a bobcat that broke through a window screen and entered the house.

The bobcat ended up inside a closet.

The trappers used a catch pole to ensnare the bobcat and force it into a cage.

The bobcat was then released outside.