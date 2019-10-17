Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Authorities were called to an Oregon school where a bobcat was found wandering the building while classes were in session.

Staff members at Oak Hill School in Eugene said students were on campus Tuesday when a bobcat was spotted wandering inside the building.

The wild animal was closed up inside a room and authorities were summoned to the scene.

The feline was removed safely without injuries to human or animal, officials said.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said bobcats are found all over the state, only staying away from high-altitude areas and cultivated farm lands.