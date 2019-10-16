Trending Stories

Pope accidentally tweets support for New Orleans Saints
California man's 2,175-pound pumpkin sets new state record
Rescuers carry exhausted 190-pound dog down mountain trail
$50,000 winning lottery ticket takes nearly 6,000-mile round trip
Italian town warns tourists not to use Google Maps after 144 emergency calls
Latest News

Monsta X releases 'Someone's Someone' music video
50-year-old sloth in German zoo dubbed world's oldest
Under Armour, Virgin Galactic reveal suits to be worn by space tourists
Cory Wharton of 'Teen Mom OG' expecting 2nd child
BAE Systems to manage open source data for U.S. Army in $437M contract
 
