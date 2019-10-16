Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A family out fishing on a Montana lake made an unusual catch in their net when they spotted a bobcat struggling to stay afloat in the water.

Bob Hereford said he was fishing with his son, Brett Hereford, and his wife on Flathead Lake when they spotted a bobcat appearing to have trouble swimming far from shore.

Hereford said his son used a fishing net to scoop up the wild animal and the family pet the bobcat to warm it up while they ferried it to shore.

He said the bobcat was able to wander away once back on dry land.