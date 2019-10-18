Red panda escapes enclosure at British zoo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A red panda escaped from a British zoo after a tree branch fell on the animal's enclosure, creating a bridge to freedom.

Curraghs Wildlife Park on the Isle of Man confirmed Thursday the male red panda, one of three red pandas at the facility, climbed out of is enclosure using a fallen tree branch.

Park staff searched the area, but where unable to locate the panda, which officials sad is likely hiding in a tree.

Members of the public are asked to keep an eye out for the animal but not to approach it if spotted. Officials asked anyone to spots the panda to contact park staff or local police.