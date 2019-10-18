Trending Stories

Exotic snake rescued from under hood of taxi cab in Wales
Jim Beam cottage listed on Airbnb, includes distillery tour
Bobcat removed from inside Oregon school
Pelican wanders into restaurant, gets in line
'Dream job' offers $1,000 to watch 30 Disney movies in 30 days
Moments from BFI London Film Festival
Mysterious new virus found spreading among bald eagles
Moon Jae-in's encounter with Japan envoy raises hopes of improved ties
Priyanka Chopra to voice Elsa in Hindi version of 'Frozen 2'
Red panda escapes enclosure at British zoo
U.S. moves ahead with tariffs on European Union goods
 
