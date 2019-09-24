Black panther stolen from zoo after capture in French town

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- The black panther captured while walking the rooftops of a French town has gone missing from the zoo to which it was taken and is believed to have been stolen.

Authorities said the panther, captured last week while wandering loose in Armentieres, was taken to the Maubeuge Zoo while awaiting transfer to a refuge for mistreated animals, but was discovered to be missing during a Tuesday morning inspection.

Investigators said there was no damage to the enclosure, but the security system appeared to have been tampered with by the apparent thieves.

Veterinarians said the panther, believed to be between 5 and 6 months, had been declawed before escaping from its owner's home through an open window last week.

Police said they have identified the owner of the illegal pet, but the person has not been charged.