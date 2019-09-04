Sept. 4 (UPI) -- A Kansas zoo said it is investigating after a monkey managed to escape its enclosure and was found by police in town before being noticed missing.

The Wright Park Zoo in Dodge City said the Dodge City Police Department contacted officials Tuesday to report a capuchin monkey had been found wandering loose in the city limits.

"After a quick inspection of the Capuchin Monkey exhibit, it was determined that the animal called in was Pickett from the Wright Park Zoo troop," the zoo said.

Pickett was captured by Animal Control officers and turned over to zoo staff, who had veterinarians ensure the primate was in good health before returning it to the monkey enclosure.

A second monkey inside the enclosure was found to have minor injuries and is being treated by veterinarians, the zoo said.

"At this time, it is unknown exactly how the animal became to be outside its enclosure; however, DCPD will be conducting an investigation," the statement said. "Additional security measures are being installed to further ensure the safety of our animals within the zoo."

The zoo is asking anyone with information about Pickett's escape to contact the police department.