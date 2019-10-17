Regular lottery player wins $50,000 prize after switching games

A Maryland woman returned from a hiatus from one of the state's lottery games to win a $50,000 prize. Photo courtesy Maryland Lottery

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- An avid lottery player in Maryland won a $50,000 prize with her first ticket after returning to playing a lottery game where she had previously had bad luck.

The 80-year-old Baltimore resident who identified herself as "Sis" won the top prize of the Maryland Lottery's Bonus Match 5 game after deciding not to play the game after a streak of not winning any prizes.

She switched to exclusively playing the state's Pick 3 and Pick 4 games, the second of which netted her a $2,500 prize.

Sis got her biggest victory, however, came after deciding to pick the Bonus Match 5 game up again and purchasing a $2 quick-pick ticket.

She said she plans to use the winnings to pay for home repairs, bills and to treat herself to a crab dinner.