Man wins $100,000 less than four months after $200,000 jackpot

A Virginia man won a $100,000 lottery jackpot just over three months after collecting a $200,000 prize. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A Virginia man who won $200,000 in a lottery drawing scored a $100,000 jackpot from the same drawing just four months later.

James Peterson of Hampton bought two identical tickets for the Virginia Lottery's Cash 5 drawing in June and each ticket ended up winning him a $100,000 top prize.

Peterson bought another Cash 5 ticket for the Sept. 29 drawing at Rennies store in Hampton and matched all five numbers, 16-17-24-25-30, earning another $100,000 prize.

"It's always gratifying," the man said of winning his third top prize.