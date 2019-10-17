Oct. 17 (UPI) -- An Iowa meat processing business is apologizing to a neighboring family after a shared drainage system caused their basement to flood with animal blood.

The Lestina family of Bagley said they have never had an issue with Dahl's Custom Meat Locker, located next door, until recently, when their basement filled with blood, fat and bones from slaughtered animals.

Kaitlin Dahl, who became co-owner of Dahl's Custom Meat Locker in April, said the slaughterhouse has been following the procedures set out by the previous owner, who operated the facility for more than 10 years.

"We didn't change a thing from the previous owner," Dahl told The Des Moines Register. "Everything was signed off on and was up to regulations so we didn't think there were any issues."

She said workers and officials had no idea the waste material flushed from their slaughter room would end up backed up in their neighbors' basement.

"We're taking responsibility for it. It wasn't our fault, we didn't intentionally put the blood down there. We didn't want this to happen. We feel for them. I'd be just as mad as they are, in their shoes," she told WHO-TV.

Dahl said the tile connected to a pipe that is shared with the Lestina family has been covered with concrete to prevent future incidents, and the company is planning to help the family with clean-up.

"We are arguing with our insurance company to try to get them to cover it, otherwise we will financially assist the Lestinas," she said.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating the incident and is working with the Dahls to prevent future incidents.