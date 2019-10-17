Australian man wins second lottery drawing top prize

An Australian man collected a lottery drawing top prize 12 years after winning his first jackpot. File Photo by jcjgphotography/Shutterstock

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- An Australian man said his decision to keep playing the lottery after winning a $102,330 jackpot paid off when he won a second top prize, this time worth $260,917.

The Munster, Western Australia, man told LotteryWest officials he bought an OZ Lotto ticket for Saturday's drawing at Spearwood Heights Newsagency and ended up winning the Division One top prize.

"We were at a friend's party when I checked the Lotterywest app, I called my wife over and we have been floating ever since," he said.

The man is no stranger to lottery luck.

"I had a win in 2007 where I picked up [$102,330], I've kept playing ever since," he said.

The winner credited his two wins to positive thinking.

"I was always very confident, you have to be," he said.