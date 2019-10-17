Pelican wanders into restaurant, gets in line

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A surprised customer at an Australian restaurant recorded video of a pelican casually wandering into the eatery and patiently getting in line.

Jack Simpson captured video at the Cargo's Wharf Restaurant in Kiama, New South Wales, when a pelican walked in through the door and joined the crowd in line.

The pelican got out of line after a few moments and wandered around the shop, with a crowd of onlookers following.

The bird was eventually escorted out of the eatery without incident.