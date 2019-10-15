Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Authorities in Utah came to the rescue of a 190-pound dog that suffered from exhaustion during a hike in the Salt Lake City area.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team said 3-year-old Floyd the mastiff was hiking the Grandeur Peak trail Sunday with his owner when he became too exhausted to descend the trail.

"Several hikers had called Unified Police to report that the dog and his owner were on the trail and not able to move," the team said in a Facebook post." Salt Lake County Search and Rescue members went into action and headed up the trail to make sure Floyd could get off the mountain with his human before it got too cold."

The rescue team strapped Floyd to a stretcher and carried him down the trail.

"Floyd was a good boy and was happy to be assisted," the Facebook post said.

Amy Sandoval, sister of Floyd's owner, said her brother and the dog took a wrong turn during their hike and ended up walking farther than planned, leading to the canine's exhaustion. She said Floyd is now recovering well at home.