Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A sled dog team out for a training session in Montana bucked its owner and ended up leading police on a low-speed chase.

Jen Mignard, of Billings, said she was preparing her dog team for a mushing competition at Norm's Island in south Billings when her sled tipped over and the team ran off without her.

"My sled dog team dumped me at Norm's Island and took off toward S. Billings Blvd. They are hard to miss -- 4 dogs attached to a dog sled with a bright red bag," Mignard said in a Facebook post.

Mignard said she quickly started receiving messages from people who spotted the dogs running with the empty sled.

She said she received a call from a neighbor saying a pair of police cars were able to chase down the sled team.

"They led the police on a bit of a slow-speed chase," Mignard told MTN News. "Everybody was able to bond, and he made a comment that this was definitely one for the books."

Migard said she was able to retrieve her team the next day from Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

"They are all safe and uninjured," she wrote. "Apparently they had a great time."