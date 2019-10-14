Trending Stories

City combating dog poop problem with flags reading 'Is this your turd?
Weather to blame for swarms of crickets in San Antonio
Lost dog reunited with owner 12 years later, 1,100 miles away in Pittsburgh
Hawaii family's 5.6-pound avocado certified as world's largest
Man wins $100,000 less than four months after $200,000 jackpot
Preview of new MoMA in NYC
Sanders tax plan would strip 2017 overhaul, hike minimum wage to $15
World's largest serving of scrambled eggs cooked up in Colombia
Ecuador, indigenous leaders strike deal to end protests
NBC News denies Ronan Farrow's claims: 'He has no basis'
Midge tours U.S. in 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 3 trailer
 
