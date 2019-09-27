Domino's job posting seeks 'Chief Garlic Bread Taster'

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The Australian wing of Domino's Pizza posted a job opening for a $20 an hour position that might be worth the trip Down Under: Chief Garlic Bread Tester.

Domino's posted a job opening on LinkedIn seeking a Chief Garlic Bread Taster to spend one day making $20 an hour giving feedback on garlic bread and other Domino's menu items.

The posting says the ideal candidate has a "minimum of 5 years' experience in garlic bread consumption," "has a detailed understanding of the pizza and garlic bread relationship," "has working taste buds," "has burned their fingers at least once not being able to wait for the garlic bread to cool down" and "has a history of reviewing other people's food choices (solicited and/or unsolicited)."

Applicants are being asked to submit 200-word essays or 30 second videos explaining why they would be the best candidate for the job. The applications are being accepted through Oct. 7.