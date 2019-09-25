Sept. 25 (UPI) -- An iPhone lost in a South Carolina river was found underwater 15 months later and still functions thanks to a waterproof case.

Erica Bennett said she and her family were on a river float tour with Edisto River Adventures in June 2018 when her phone fell overboard.

"We got done with the river float and gathered all of our belongings up and it just fell and we didn't notice it fell into the water," Bennett told WCIV-TV.

Bennett said her husband, Jason, searched for the iPhone underwater, but was unable to find it.

She said she thought the phone, which had treasured text messages from her late father, was gone forever.

YouTuber Michael "Nugget Noggin Bennett was diving in the Edisto River 15 months later when he found the iPhone at the bottom of the water.

"I came across something that looked kind of like a rope maybe attached to car keys, and when I pulled it up, I saw a phone inside of a waterproof case, and I'm like no way this is unbelievable," the diver said.

Michael Bennett said he took the phone out of the case and hooked it up to a charger, and to his surprise it started up.

He was able to contact the phone's owner and return it to her.

Erica Bennett said the iPhone's screen is dimmer than it was before, but it is otherwise in good working condition.