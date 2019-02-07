Working USB thumb drive found in leopard seal poop

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- New Zealand researchers examining a leopard seal's fecal sample that had been frozen for a year made a surprising discovery -- a working USB thumb drive.

The New Zealand National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research said a volunteer thawed out a scat sample about the size of two bread rolls and discovered the leopard seal had apparently passed the USB drive through its digestive system.

Researchers said the scat sample had been collected in November 2017 from a leopard seal on Oreti Beach in Invercargill.

The NIWA said researchers plugged in the USB drive and were surprised to discover it still works and contains photo and videos from an unknown person's vacation.

The researchers said the only clues to the owner's identity are images and videos showing the photographer wearing blue shoes in a kayak.

NIWA officials said they would like to return the USB drive to its owner, but for a price -- they want a replacement leopard seal stool sample.