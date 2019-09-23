Trending Stories

Raccoon takes 16-mile journey on top of bread truck in Florida
Raccoon takes 16-mile journey on top of bread truck in Florida
Michigan company's 690-pound lint ball sets Guinness record
Michigan company's 690-pound lint ball sets Guinness record
Indiana students' paper mache sculpture surpasses Guinness record
Indiana students' paper mache sculpture surpasses Guinness record
'Backhoe Challenge' features operators showing off precision
'Backhoe Challenge' features operators showing off precision
Deer rescued from lacrosse net in New York state back yard
Deer rescued from lacrosse net in New York state back yard

Photo Gallery

 
Washington Monument reopens after renovations
Washington Monument reopens after renovations

Latest News

Study casts doubt on important climate theory
DNC raises polling, fundraising requirements for November debates
Bear claws through siding to get into Tennessee home
Metal detector hobbyist finds long-lost class ring in Vermont field
Apple will continue making Mac Pro computers in Texas with tariff waiver
 
Back to Article
/