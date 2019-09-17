Sept. 17 (UPI) -- A Colorado woman captured video of a poised black bear's balancing act on the balcony of her home.

The Conifer resident said she recently removed the "bear barrier" that prevented animals from climbing on her home to allow a roofer access.

She said the barrier's absence led to a visit from a bear that climbed onto her balcony and carefully walked across a narrow railing.

The woman said her home has frequently been visited by the bear and she has taken to keeping food locked away to protect it from the visitor.