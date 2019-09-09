Louisiana man faces down bold bear on back porch

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A Louisiana man who noticed a rocking chair on his porch was moving came face to face with a bold and curious bear cub.

John Mire of Franklin, St. Mary Parish, said he was watching TV when he noticed the rocking chair on his back porch was moving and the usual suspects, his cats, were indoors.

Mire looked out the window and came face to face with a black bear.

The homeowner captured video of the bear sniffing around his door and the moment he shouted at the animal, causing it to flee.

Mire said he and his neighbors have spotted the bear on several occasions during the past month, but it is getting bolder.

"It didn't bother me until now," Mire told BRProud.com. "What concerns me is the day. You know he's there in broad daylight."

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said earlier in the summer that it has been receiving numerous calls about bears, including some incidents that were caught on camera. Officials said at least one bear was involved in a vehicle crash on a local road.