Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A New Zealand man who was told he could bring someone along for support to a meeting where he expected to be fired spent more than $100 hiring a professional clown.

Joshua Jack said he received an email from bosses at Auckland ad agency FCB telling him a meeting was being held to discuss his future at the company and he could bring a friend or family members as a support person, a common practice at "redundancy meetings" in New Zealand.

"Sensing the bad news, I decided I'd need the best support person available, so I spent $200 [U.S. $127] to hire a clown," Jack wrote on Facebook.

Jack shared photos from the meeting, which featured the clown, in full make-up, making balloon animals while Jack's superiors at the company broke the news that he was being let go.

"It was rather noisy him making balloon animals so we had to tell him to be quiet from time to time," Jack told told radio show Magic Talk.

He said his bosses saw the humor in the situation.

"Again, he was $200, so basically he was, I assume, one of the best clowns in Auckland -- they were getting a free service, they were also getting the entertainment from Joe the Clown," he said.

Jack said the story has a happy ending -- he already has a new job with competing agency DDB.