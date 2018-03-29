Groom keeps creepy clown wedding photo a secret for a year

March 29 (UPI) -- A Texas man had a creepy clown hide in the background of one of his wedding photos and kept the shot a secret from his bride for a full year.

Vince Alexander said in a Facebook post that he had his brother, Matt Alexander, dress as a murderous clown and stand nearby Vince and his bride, Manda, during their wedding photos.

Vince, Matt and the photographer, Megan Bowling of Pop of Color Images, kept the creepy clown picture a secret from Amanda for a full year, until Vince presented her with the framed shot as an anniversary gift.

Vince posted a video to Facebook showing Manda, who is afraid of clowns, reacting with surprise and amusement to the photo.