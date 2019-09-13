Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Police in Connecticut rescued an orphaned baby squirrel from a road and welcomed him to the department as "Officer Nibbles."

The Glastonbury Police Department posted a video to Facebook showing the squirrel taking a nap in a "squirrel condo" outfitted with some snacks and a police department T-shirt for padding.

"Tonight our officers located this little baby squirrel laying in the roadway on Milestone Drive. He appears to be orphaned, but not injured," the department said.

Police said "Officer Nibbles" spent the night at the police station and was taken by an animal control officer to a wildlife rehabilitator.