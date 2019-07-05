Police struggle with station-invading squirrel in New Hampshire

July 5 (UPI) -- A pair of New Hampshire police officers were recorded by security cameras as they engaged in an unexpected chase inside the station with a squirrel.

The video shows Statham Police Sgt. Emerson and Officer Doucette being surprised by the squirrel as it jumps at them and flees across a station garage.

The men opened a garage door and chased the rodent until they were about to get it out of the building.

"Please note, the squirrel was not injured at all...oh, and the boys were okay too," the department said.