April 26 (UPI) -- A New Jersey homeowner's doorbell camera captured the moment a thieving squirrel swiped a biscuit from the front porch.

The Ring camera video from the Mays Landing home shows the squirrel carrying a biscuit nearly half the size of its own body while climbing on the house.

The squirrel jumps to a nearby rocking chair without dropping the biscuit and runs off with its pilfered snack.