Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A driver's dashboard camera captured video of a fireball glowing in the night sky over North Carolina.

The video shows the fireball streaking toward the horizon for about three seconds as the driver traveled on Raleigh Road in Wilson at about 8:07 p.m. Thursday.

The American Meteor Society said there were about 20 reports of fireball sightings around the same time from as far away as South Carolina and Virginia.

The AMS said the fireball's trajectory appeared to be heading toward the coast of Morehead City.