Farm takes aim at goat yoga world record with 500 expected in class

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A Florida farm said it expects more than 500 people to participate in its attempt to break a Guinness World Record for the world's largest goat yoga session.

Debbie Canton, 56, who owns Grady Goat Farm in Thonotosassa, Hillsborough County, with her husband, Rob, said more than 500 people and 110 goats are expected to participate in the world record attempt.

The current record stands at 351 people and 84 goats, set in February at a goat yoga class in Arizona, and Maan Farms in Abbotsford, British Columbia, unofficially broke the record in June with more than 400 people participating.

"We are going to smash the record," Canton told the Tampa Bay Times.

Canton said reservations for the event are full, but interested participants can be added to a waiting list in case space opens up in time for Saturday's attempt.

The record attempt is a fundraiser for Global Offensive Against Trafficking, or Project G.O.A.T., a project that opposes human trafficking and sexual exploitation of children. The project is part of the Grady Goat Foundation, a charity founded by the Cantons.