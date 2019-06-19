June 19 (UPI) -- A British Columbia farm is aiming to break a Guinness World Record by gathering 356 people to participate in the world's largest goat yoga class.

Maan Farms in Abbotsford said it is aiming to have 356 people wearing red and white stretch alongside the farm's goats at 10 a.m. Saturday in a bid to set a Guinness record.

"This once in a lifetime opportunity is in honor of The Strawberry Full Moon," the registration website states. "The story behind the Full Moon in June is pretty awesome. It was used by an ancient tribe as a signal for the start of strawberry harvest."

Participants are being asked to preregister on the website for $25, which includes a strawberry picking session and a pint basket to take home.