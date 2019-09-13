Buying 25 identical lottery tickets pays off for $125,000 winner

A Virginia man bought 25 identical tickets for the same Pick 4 drawing, earning him a total prize of $125,000 when his numbers came up. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A man who bought 25 identical tickets for the same Virginia Lottery Pick 4 drawing had his gamble pay off when he won a total $125,000.

David Maiocco of Alexandria told Virginia Lottery officials he bought 25 plays for the Sept. 3 Pick 4 day drawing and he chose the numbers 0211 for all of the tickets.

Maiocco said he was on hold waiting for a customer service representative for his TV provider when he checked the numbers online and discovered he had won 25 $5,000 top prizes, for a total of $125,000.

"When they finally came back on the phone, all I said was 'OK,'" Maiocco said. "I just agreed to whatever they said. I hung up the phone and went straight to the lottery office!"