Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A New Hampshire woman is fighting with state officials to keep the personalized license plate that's been on her vehicle for 15 years: "PB4WEGO."

Wendy Auger of Gonic said she received a letter from the Department of Motor Vehicles this month telling her the vanity plate, a reference to her reminder to her kids to "pee before we go," is in violation of state requirements.

"I've been a mom for 27 years and I've been saying this for 27 years," Auger told WBTS-TV.

Auger said she was shocked when the state said the plate violated a ban on vanity plates referencing an "excretory function."

"It's not offensive," Auger said. "It's what you and everybody says to your children before you walk out the door."

She was ordered to surrender the plate, but Auger said she immediately decided to appeal the decision.

Auger said she received a letter recently saying her case is being reviewed.