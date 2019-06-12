Police in California said a tractor trailer was pulled over when a motorcycle officer noticed the license plate was a fake that listed the wrong name for the state. Photo courtesy of the Moorpark Police Department

June 12 (UPI) -- Authorities in California said a fake license plate that listed the wrong name for the state led to the arrest of a truck driver.

The Moorpark Police Department said a motorcycle officer pulled over a tractor-trailer spotted with an apparently hand-made license plate that listed the state as "Califas," a Spanish slang term for California.

The driver of the truck ended up arrested on drug charges, driving without a license and having an active warrant for his arrest.

"The tractor-trailer he was driving was towed from the scene because it was unsafe to be driven," the department said.