A couple on their way to get married in California witnessed the moment a red-tailed hawk crashed through the window of a second-floor apartment.

The Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA said animal rescuers responded with the Coastside Fire Protection District and the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office when the bird of prey crashed through the window of the Half Moon Bay apartment.

"Our rescue staff received a call from a man and his fiancée who were outside with their three-month-old baby on their way to get married in San Francisco when they witnessed a hawk fly into a neighbor's window at their apartment building and crash through the glass," PHS/SPCA spokeswoman Buffy Martin Tarbox told KNTV.

Tarbox said responders were able to contact a resident of the apartment and receive permission to go inside, where they found the bird had evaded major injuries.

"We thoroughly examined the bird and discovered, happily and frankly surprisingly, that he had suffered no injuries. Our rescue officers, specifically trained to help all animals including native wildlife, released him back into the wild. Bird strikes are a common call we receive, but we have never had a hawk entirely break through a window," Tarbox said.

