June 19 (UPI) -- Police in Alabama shared photos from the rescue of a red-tailed hawk that ended up entangled in power lines.

The Madison Police Department said officers responded alongside Madison Animal Control and Huntsville Utilities when the hawk was spotted stuck in power lines high over the ground.

The department shared a photo of the hawk dangling upside-down with its leg caught in the wires.

Police said the hawk was freed and was able to fly away without veterinary treatment.