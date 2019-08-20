The Town of Dildo, Newfoundland and Labrador, is petitioning a sex toy company not to use local landmarks for advertising and social media campaigns. Photo by Free-Photos/Pixabay.com

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Residents of a Newfoundland and Labrador town with a famously suggestive name are petitioning to stop a sex toy company from using their sign for advertisements.

The town of Dildo was gifted a Hollywood-style sign last week by U.S. late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel, who jokingly ran for mayor of the town, and adult toy company Our Pleasure posted a video to Facebook showing off some of its products in front of the sign and other local landmarks Saturday.

Andrew Pretty, a member of Dildo's local service district committee, said despite the town's name, residents were not pleased to find out their town was being used to sell sex toys.

"We didn't think it was appropriate," Pretty told The Telegram newspaper. "A lot of people are upset over it."

"If they had just casually mentioned the name on their site and didn't go to that extreme, we wouldn't have had a problem, but they went too far with this," he said. "That's not what the town is about at all."

Pretty said some residents have tried reaching out to Our Pleasure, but their concerns were dismissed. He said people are particularly upset that the company was taking photos of sex toys outdoors in daylight hours.

"They had one picture right next to the playground ... it's not right.," he said. "I think about the children. There's no need of an 8-year-old seeing Our Pleasure going around with sex toys in the community."

Cathy Daniels, owner of Our Pleasure, said the company was careful to make sure no one was around when the photos were taken.

"In our industry, we're very sex-positive. But still, it's still a very taboo topic to talk about it," she said. "So, for us, for Dildo to be [in the media], although they were talking about the community, they were also talking about the object."

Pretty said a petition calling on Our Pleasure not to use photos of the town for its advertising and social media campaigns already has five pages of signatures.

"We really hope [the petition] will make a difference," he said.