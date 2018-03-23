New Hampshire Lottery drops controversial 'Luck Yeah!' tagline

March 23 (UPI) -- The New Hampshire Lottery Commission's public relations firm said it is abandoning the lottery's "Luck Year!" slogan after a politician called it offensive.

The public relations firm, Montagne Communications, said the "Luck Yeah!" tagline would be replaced with "Win-Time" in upcoming ad spots.

"The Lottery listened to concerns and chose to repurpose those spots with an updated tagline of 'Win-Time,'" firm representative E.J. Powers told the New Hampshire Union-Leader.

The change comes after Executive Councilor Russell Prescott, R-Kingston, decried the "Luck Yeah!" campaign as offensive at a Feb. 7 meeting due to the tagline's rhyming with a profane phrase.

"If I screamed out how that was screamed out on your commercial right now, people would be offended," WMUR-TV quoted Prescott as saying at the meeting.

The chosen phrasing was defended by Charlie McIntyre, executive director of the New Hampshire Lottery.

"I would suggest to you that the four-letter word luck is an inherent part of our business. So I apologize if it is insensitive, but certainly it's effective," he said.