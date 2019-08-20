Diaper tossed out window on the highway hits trooper's patrol car

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Police in Indiana said a driver was ticketed when a dirty diaper tossed out a window by a backseat passenger struck a trooper's car.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said he was on Interstate 65 in Johnson County when a soiled diaper flew out from the backseat window of a car in front of him and bounced off his squad car.

"I was heading home after working the Indiana State Fair, tired, and wasn't really expecting it," Wheeles told the Indianapolis Star. "It hit my car and bounced a couple of times. ... It's not something I could really let fly."

Wheeles said he ticketed the driver. His patrol car was not damaged.