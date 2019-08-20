British police stop 'unusual vehicle' with balsa wood and duct tape body

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Police in Britain shared photos of an "unusual vehicle" stopped on the highway -- a homemade electric scooter with a shell made from balsa wood and duct tape.

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit shared a photo of the strange vehicle on Twitter after it was stopped on the M25 highway.

"The most unusual vehicle I've stopped on a motorway in my 26 years! All checked and in order, although still not convinced I know what it is," the officer wrote.

More photos of the homemade vehicle were shared by a sergeant with the Roads Policing Unit. The sergeant said the enclosed cab of the vehicle was "made from bits of balsa wood and duck tape."

A Bedfordshire Police representative said the driver and vehicle were released when officers determined the vehicle was street legal and up to date on its registration and insurance.