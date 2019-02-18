Police seize tractor caught drag racing motorcycles

Rather unusual stop for team 1 tonight. Tractor stopped after being reported for drag racing motorbikes! Vehicle was seized as the driver couldn’t prove he was insured and was driving on red diesel. #driveinsured #2845 #1956 pic.twitter.com/QuFjFLcsnL

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Police breaking up a late-night drag racing session in Britain ended up seizing an unusual vehicle -- a speedy tractor.

Amesbury Police said they responded to a report of drag racing motorcycles in Wiltshire and ended up discovering the bikes were racing against a New Holland T6 175 tractor.

Police said the tractor was found to be running on red diesel, a duty-free fuel allowed to be used strictly for agricultural purposes.

"Rather unusual stop for team 1 tonight," police tweeted. "Tractor stopped after being reported for drag racing motorbikes!"

"Vehicle was seized as the driver couldn't prove he was insured and was driving on red diesel," the tweet said.