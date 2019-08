Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A Florida family's doorbell camera recorded a visit from an unusual ding-dong-ditch prankster -- a wall-climbing lizard.

The footage, recorded by the Satellite Beach family's doorbell camera, shows the green lizard climbing on the wall outside the home and walking across the doorbell, giving it a ring.

"We purchased a security video doorbell for added protection, but never thought we would catch a guy sneaking around our house," the homeowner wrote.