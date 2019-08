Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Authorities in Indiana shared video from an unusual chase involving a sheriff's deputy and an escaped cow running loose down a road.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office posted a video showing Deputy Landon Reynolds pursuing the cow Monday night on a Monroe County road.

The sheriff's office said the cow was eventually captured safely. The origins of the bovine were unclear.

"Although the speeds were low, the steaks were high," the sheriff's office said of the chase.