Odd News Longhorn runs into Colorado building during cattle drive through city

A cattle drive event in a Colorado city went awry when a longhorn made a break for freedom and ran through an open door into the lobby of a building.

Witnesses captured video during the annual Ride for the Brand cattle drive in downtown Colorado Springs when the longhorn cow fled from the herd and ran through an open door into the Plaza of the Rockies building.

One of the cowboys driving the cattle rode his horse into the lobby, lassoed the cow and led it back to the group.

There were no reports of injuries from the longhorn's break for freedom.

The Ride for the Brand cattle drive is part of the Ride the Brand Ranch Rodeo, taking place at the Norris Penrose Events Center.