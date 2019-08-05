A cattle drive event in a Colorado city went awry when a longhorn made a break for freedom and ran through an open door into the lobby of a building.

Witnesses captured video during the annual Ride for the Brand cattle drive in downtown Colorado Springs when the longhorn cow fled from the herd and ran through an open door into the Plaza of the Rockies building.

One of the cowboys driving the cattle rode his horse into the lobby, lassoed the cow and led it back to the group.

There were no reports of injuries from the longhorn's break for freedom.

The Ride for the Brand cattle drive is part of the Ride the Brand Ranch Rodeo, taking place at the Norris Penrose Events Center.

Read More

Steer's horn spread breaks Guinness records at 10 feet, 7.4 inches Police release footage of longhorn steer chase in Missouri Longhorn escapes meat-packing plant in Oklahoma
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more UPI news and photos.

Trending Stories

Firefighters rescue raccoon with head caught in storm drain grate
Bad 'karma' inspires ketchup thief to make amends to restaurant
Stranger with metal detector finds man's lost wedding ring on beach
Customer spots snake trapped behind gas pump screen in Kansas
Company offering $5,000 spending money for 'Shopping Specialist'

Photo Gallery

 
Olympic medals are unveiled at ceremony in Tokyo

Latest News

Raytheon delivers prototype mid-band jammer for use on EA-18G fighter
Winning lottery ticket nearly trashed when granddaughter checks wrong numbers
2 more dead from El Paso shooting attack; toll now at 22
Peppered moth caterpillars sense color through their skin
Cheesemakers create 6,700 pounds of poutine for world record
 
Back to Article
/