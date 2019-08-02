Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A fuel cap from an airplane fell out of the sky and sliced through a Florida woman's screen enclosure when she was sitting outside with a friend.

Dara Hackett said she and her friend were on the patio of her Winter Garden home Thursday when they heard a sound that she said was louder than a gunshot.

"Like a very, very, very loud bang -- a ting noise," she told WKMG-TV. "Then, you heard it hit the pool and splash."

Hackett recovered a disc-shaped metal object measuring about 8 inches in diameter. A label on the object said, "fuel servicing."

Some online research revealed the object was a fuel cap from a commercial plane.

"That could have killed me," she said. "It could have killed my friend, and it could have killed my dog."

The Federal Aviation Administration said it is investigating the incident to determine where the cap came from.