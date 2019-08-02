Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A remorseful thief who swiped a bottle of ketchup from a New Jersey restaurant gave the eatery two new bottles along with a letter saying the incident had brought them bad luck.

A manger closing up Wednesday night at Perkins Restaurant in Lacey Township discovered a brown bag next to the entrance to the business that turned out to contain two unopened bottles of ketchup and an anonymous letter.

The letter, which the manager shared on Facebook, explained that the author had taken a bottle of ketchup off a table while dining.

"I thought it'd be 'risky'", the letter said. "I am as square as they come and this is the worst thing I've ever done."

The letter said the theft had brought them bad luck and bad karma, including their car being hit by another vehicle just hours after the incident.

The thief wrote that they hoped replacing the bottle with two new bottles would repair their karma.

"Again, I'm really sorry if I inconvenienced you the same way my life has been inconveniencing me," the person wrote. "I'm sorry, from an awful person."

The manager said the person is forgiven and employees had never even noticed a bottle of ketchup was missing.