Escaped yaks captured after charging Massachusetts hiker

July 26 (UPI) -- A trio of runaway yaks are being returned to their owner in Massachusetts after they charged at a hiker who came upon them near a reservoir.

Officials in West Springfield said the yaks were on the loose for several days before being captured Thursday morning in the Bear Hole Reservoir area, where they chased a hiker the previous evening.

The hiker, who was not injured, had gotten within 6 feet of the unusual animals when they charged at him, officials said.

West Springfield Animal Control, the West Springfield Police Department and the local Department of Public Works participated in the capture Thursday morning.

Officials said the yaks are being returned to their owner.